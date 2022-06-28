Search

28 Jun 2022

Grand Prix de Paris plans for El Bodegon

Grand Prix de Paris plans for El Bodegon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

French Derby runner-up El Bodegon is set to once again head across the channel to France for his next outing, as James Ferguson targets the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

The son of Kodiac finished his two-year-old campaign with a pair of victories on the continent, providing Ferguson with his first Group One success in the training ranks when picking up the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October.

He went to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club with a point to prove following an underwhelming reappearance in the Dante Stakes at York and although no match for the impressive winner Vadeni, he stayed on gamely in the closing stages to finish best of the supporting cast.

Now with many of the top middle-distance colts pencilled in for either the King George or the Eclipse, Ferguson is hoping another cross-channel raid proves fruitful as he prepares to try a mile and a half for the first time in the French capital on July 14.

“He’s in really good order and has come out of the race (Prix du Jockey Club) well. We’re very happy with him at home and we’re looking to go back to France for the Grand Prix de Paris,” said Ferguson.

“Some of the horses that we were potentially trying to avoid have either run in the Irish Derby or are going to the King George or the Eclipse. Hopefully that leaves the option open for us to compete where we have been strongest with this horse (France) and where we probably have the best chance of getting a bit of rain, which I think is probably the most important factor of all.”

The Newmarket-based handler is also looking forward to getting his Royal Ascot runner-up Deauville Legend back on track in the near future. The three-year-old was beaten only a head in the King George V Stakes and Ferguson is scouring the programme book at the various options for the son of Sea The Stars moving forward.

He continued: “He ran a cracker, obviously we were gutted he didn’t win, but he lost nothing in defeat and all options are on the table – whether we go handicapping or step up in grade. We might try and run him at the July meeting, we’ll make a couple of entries and see how we get on.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media