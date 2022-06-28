Jason Watson poised for riding return next week

Jason Watson expects to be back in the saddle next week having been absent since Derby day.

Watson had to miss his ride on Masekela in the premier Classic – where Andrew Balding’s charge ran a fine race to be fourth – having been unshipped on his way to post the evening before at Doncaster.

He suffered a punctured lung and a broken collar bone, but he is back riding out and once he gets the all-clear from the British Horseracing Authority he will be back in action.

“When the incident happened I was told I would be back around the start of July and I’ve really focussed on the rehab and I’ve been in Oaksey House (Injured Jockeys Fund rehabilitation and fitness centre) as much as I could,” said Watson.

“I was very fortunate that even though quite a lot happened I wasn’t feeling too much pain, it’s been bearable and I was able to get on the move a lot quicker.

“I’ve taken the tests to get back and they were happy with the results so it’s now about getting the pass from the doctor before I can get back into the swing of things.

“The only issue is that there is a 28-day mandatory period. I did it on June 3, by July 2 that will be 28 days so it will be next week before I can be back.

“I’m pretty pleased to be getting back that quick. I’ve started back riding out for Andrew Balding and David O’Meara and things seem to be going fine.

“It will have been four weeks before I’m back, but I’ve done as much as I can to get back and I feel great.”