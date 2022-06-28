Search

28 Jun 2022

Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 8:26 PM

World number one Iga Swiatek knows she cannot be compared to Serena or Venus Williams yet, despite winning her 36th match in a row to set a new record.

Swiatek’s 6-0 6-3 victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court extended her winning run that began in February and made it the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.

The 21-year-old, who is already a two-time French Open champion and hot favourite for the SW19 crown, is surely set for bigger things but insists she is not at the level of the Williams sisters yet.

“Still when I see Serena or see Venus, they seem like, I don’t know, the legends,” she said. “I don’t consider myself a legend. They seem like the ones, they’re the greatest of all time in tennis. So not really.

“But it’s amazing for me to have that kind of streak. It just shows how much work we’ve been putting for every match. I’m pretty happy that I could show consistency because it was always my goal.

“I didn’t know it’s going to be possible for me to show that much consistency, and actually to win tournaments. But I’m just really happy and I’m trying to use it the best way possible.”

Swiatek’s 35th win was against Coco Gauff in the French Open final.

Gauff, a breakout star at SW19 in 2019, had to do things the hard way to get past Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6 6-3 7-5, but she thinks it will help her in the long run.

She said: “It’s definitely an art just because it’s impossible to play the best every day. I feel like the last couple tournaments that I played really good tennis.

“Today I think even though I lost against Iga, I lost against Ons (Jabeur), today I played even worse in moments of the match.

“I think that’s what makes you a champion, and what makes you get to that next level is how you figure out how to win in these tough moments.

“I think today made me a better player.”

Simona Halep returned to action at Wimbledon for the first time since her 2019 title success and looked at home again, claiming a 6-3 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa cruised past Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-1, number five seed Maria Sakkari made light work of Australian Zoe Hives, wining 6-1 6-4, but 14th seed Belinda Bencic is out, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 to Wang Qiang in a match carried over from Monday.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, winner in Eastbourne last week, opened her campaign with a 2-6 6-4 6-2 come-from-behind win over Jasmine Paolini.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media