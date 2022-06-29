Search

29 Jun 2022

Manchester City sign teenage Australia striker Mary Fowler on four-year contract

Manchester City have announced the signing of teenage Australia striker Mary Fowler from Montpellier on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who was only 15 when she made her senior Australia debut in 2018, has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for her country to date, which included one in the Matildas’ quarter-final victory over Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

She joins after two and a half years with Montpellier, before which she played in her homeland for Adelaide United.

Fowler – recently named Australia’s PFA young women’s footballer of the year, and second in the NXGN 2022 shortlist highlighting the best young up and coming players in the world – told City’s website: “I’m really excited and proud to be joining this club – it’s a team that I’ve always wanted to play for, so I’m honoured to have this opportunity.

“I really admire the team’s style of play – when City play, you see football and how beautiful it is, and you can really fall in love with the game just by watching them, both the women and the men’s teams.

“As much as I love winning, I enjoy doing it while playing attractive football and that was a huge part of my decision to join.

“I’m still young and I’ve got a lot to learn, so being at a club like Manchester City, where I’ll be surrounded by amazing staff and coaches, as well as playing alongside and against some of the best players in the world, I feel that I have everything I need to fulfil my potential.”

City boss Gareth Taylor added: “Mary is without a doubt one of the most exciting young talents in the game right now and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her join us here at City.

“She has a maturity beyond her years, but for her, she’s excited to come to England to learn and grow as a player.

“The fact that she made her senior international debut at just 15 really does show what high regard she is held in by the football world and we feel as though she’ll fit right in here with our team at City.

“Having her put pen to paper on a four-year deal also speaks volumes about our own commitment and also ours as a club to her development, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

