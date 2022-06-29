Search

29 Jun 2022

Derek McInnes pleased with Kilmarnock fitness levels during pre-season

Derek McInnes pleased with Kilmarnock fitness levels during pre-season

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jun 2022 12:46 PM

Derek McInnes is impressed by the fitness levels of his Kilmarnock squad as pre-season preparations continue ahead of their return to the cinch Premiership.

The Scottish Championship winners drew 2-2 in a friendly against Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in Spain on Tuesday thanks to goals from Lee Hodson and Steven Warnock.

It was Killie’s third pre-season match and they will face English side Charlton on Friday morning, with boss McInnes pleased with the work so far while noting there is still work to do.

He told the Ayrshire club’s official website: “That’s three games in a row we have played and we have finished the game strong.

“I think that is testament to the boys’ fitness, we looked fit and strong.

“What we need to do is be more explosive, get sharper with our work and just tighten things up, but by and large got to be pleased with the exercise.

“We were conscious of what the temperature was going to be last night, we are conscious that we had a double session on Monday as well.

“It is trying to get that balance between looking for better performances, individually and also as a team, but also mindful of the fact that we are still pre-season and there’s a fitness element.

“We have another game on Friday, an early kick-off against Charlton and that will test us again.

“We need to get sharper, we need to get more additions to the squad, clearly, we need to get some of the boys who are injured back onto the pitch and hopefully, potentially, Alan Power, Rory McKenzie back for Friday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media