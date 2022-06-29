Scope put down after gallops accident

Ralph Beckett’s Group One-winning stayer Scope has been put down after suffering a serious injury in a routine piece of work.

The four-year-old enjoyed his finest hour when lifting the Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp in October, and connections had been looking forward to him making his presence felt this season.

But Beckett reported in his website blog: “Scope was put down this (Tuesday) morning after fracturing his right-hind cannon bone and pastern, whilst at routine exercise.

“Having trained him, his entire family, and won a Group One with him last autumn, he meant a great deal to us and we will miss him sorely.”

The news perfectly illustrates the high and lows of racing, as it comes just days after the stable won the Irish Derby in brilliant fashion with Westover.

Giving an update on the Frankel colt, Beckett said: “He has come out of it well, and is a possible for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the end of July.”