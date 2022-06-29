Stoke sign winger Liam McCarron from Leeds

Stoke have signed winger Liam McCarron from Leeds for an undisclosed fee.
McCarron was a regular in Leeds’ matchday squad under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, but made just one senior appearance for the Premier League club.
Stoke said on their official website: “The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Potters and becomes (manager) Michael O’Neill’s fourth acquisition of the summer.
“McCarron joins Aden Flint, Harry Clarke and Josh Laurent in moving to North Staffordshire ahead of the 2022-23 season.”
Preston-born McCarron, who has represented Scotland at Under-19 level, joined Leeds from Carlisle in 2019 after making 20 first-team appearances for the Cumbrians.
He came off the bench to make his Leeds debut in a 4-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal at Elland Road in December 2021.
The proposed wind farm is to be located more than 50km off the Donegal coast and has the potential to deliver up to 2 gigawatts of energy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.