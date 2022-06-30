French Derby hero Vadeni heads six chasing Eclipse crown

Classic heroes Vadeni and Native Trail are among six runners declared for a fascinating renewal of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Vadeni is a hot favourite for the midsummer showpiece following a brilliant display in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly at the start of June.

The Churchill colt, who will be ridden by Christophe Soumillon, is bidding to become the first French-trained winner of the Eclipse since Javelot in 1960.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Native Trail needs no introduction, having carried all before him as Europe’s champion juvenile last season.

Blazing a trail 🔥 3yo Native Trail cements a remarkable Guineas treble for #TeamGodolphin & Charlie Appleby taking the G1 Irish 2000 Guineas @curraghrace 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/SWP1BiGd0z — Godolphin (@godolphin) May 21, 2022

He maintained his unbeaten record on his return to action in Newmarket’s Craven Stakes – and while he found stablemate Coroebus too strong in the 2000 Guineas, he went one better in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and tests the water over a mile and a quarter for the first time this weekend.

The older brigade is headed by Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge, who looked every inch a top-class performer in the making when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over this course and distance in May.

He was a warm order to successfully graduate to Group One level in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but odds-on backers had their fingers burnt as he was beaten a length by State Of Rest.

John Gosden fires a twin assault, with Mishriff and Lord North both declared.

The globetrotting Mishriff was third in last year’s Eclipse, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing defence of his crown in the Saudi Cup, while James Doyle takes over from Frankie Dettori aboard Lord North, who was last of five in the Prince of Wales’s.

The small but select field is completed by another Group One winner in the William Haggas-trained Alenquer, who was last seen toughing out victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.