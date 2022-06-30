Search

30 Jun 2022

Gareth Ainsworth signs contract extension at Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth signs contract extension at Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 1:24 PM

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has signed a new one-year extension on his current deal which will keep him at the Sky Bet League One club until the summer of 2025.

The 49-year-old will celebrate 10 years with the Chairboys in September and has taken them to their highest point in the Football League with promotion to the Championship in 2020.

Wycombe were relegated a year later but Ainsworth guided them to the League One play-off final last season where they were beaten by Sunderland.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ainsworth said: “The club have supported me through thick and thin, right from the start, and I’ve made my decision to extend my contract here by another year.

“It’s something I wanted to do. The vision here going forward is something I want to buy into and hopefully we can make this club a super success.

“We’re trying to improve the stadium with Championship standard facilities, we want to improve the access, and of course we want to make the football Championship standard.

“There’s forward momentum here, propelling the club to the next level, and I want to be part of that. I’m really happy here.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media