Joe Fanning on the sidelines with fractured arm

Joe Fanning will be out of action for the foreseeable future with a fractured humerus.
Fanning, who principally rides for Middleham trainers Mark and Charlie Johnston, suffered a fall at Musselburgh on Wednesday from Jim Goldie’s Braes Of Doune.
The 51-year-old, who won the Gold Cup at Ascot last season on Subjectivist, now looks set to miss the busiest period of the season.
Fanning saw a specialist on Friday and his agent Niall Hannity said: “It’s not good news I’m afraid, he’s fractured his humerus, the bone in his upper arm.
“He went to see a surgeon in York called Simon Boyle who confirmed it.
“He’ll be on the sidelines for a while, how long I’m not really sure. He’s going back to see the surgeon on Monday, Simon is brilliant with him and he’s told him to keep going back to see him.
“He doesn’t think they’ll need to operate, but it’s the worst time of year to happen.”
