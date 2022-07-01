Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on four-year deal

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year contract.
The 29-year-old makes the move to Selhurst Park after his contract with Championship side West Brom expired.
Johnstone, who started his career at Manchester United and has played three times for England, said: “I’m really excited to be here at Crystal Palace.
“It’s a great club with fantastic facilities and brilliant supporters. I can’t wait to get started.”
Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “Sam is a player that we have admired for some time, and we are extremely pleased to welcome him to Crystal Palace.
“His extensive experience at club and international level, alongside his outstanding ability, will add even greater depth to our goalkeeping unit.”
