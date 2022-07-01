Search

01 Jul 2022

Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City and tempts two players to Burnley

Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City and tempts two players to Burnley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 7:42 PM

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign under-23 captain CJ Egan-Riley on a permanent deal and fellow defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a season-long loan.

Nineteen-year-old Egan-Riley, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s.

England Under-21 international Harwood-Bellis had a loan spell under Kompany at Anderlecht last season.

The 20-year-old, who has played eight times for City, has also had spells on loan at Blackburn and Stoke.

Regarding his third and fourth signings since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month, Kompany said: “CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.

“I am looking forward to working with Taylor once again, and I know first-hand the qualities he will bring to the group.

“Taylor is a fantastic player and leader with a tremendous mentality that fits within our culture, and he knows exactly what the Championship is all about.”

The pair follow defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media