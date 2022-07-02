Search

02 Jul 2022

Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Andy Goram dies after short cancer battle

Former Rangers and Scotland keeper Andy Goram dies after short cancer battle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 1:57 PM

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has died after a short battle with cancer, the club has announced.

Goram, 58, who also represented Scotland, played for the Ibrox side between 1991 and 1998 – making 260 appearances over the period and winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Born in Bury, Goram began his career at Oldham Athletic before moving north to play for Edinburgh side Hibernian, and then moving to Glasgow.

After his time at Rangers he played for a number of teams in both Scotland and England, including Notts County, Sheffield United, Motherwell for three seasons, Manchester United, Coventry, Queen of the South and then lastly Elgin City.

A statement on the Rangers FC website said the club was “deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram following a short battle with cancer”.

Paying tribute to Goram, the club said: “He is a member of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame and was named both the Scottish PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 1992-93 – arguably the strongest campaign in Rangers’ history.

“Goram also won international caps for Scotland as a cricketer and remains the only person to have played a first-class international match at cricket as well as a major international football match for Scotland.”

It concluded: “The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time.

“Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media