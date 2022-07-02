Search

02 Jul 2022

Inspiral tops 11 contenders for Falmouth honours

Inspiral tops 11 contenders for Falmouth honours

02 Jul 2022 2:15 PM

John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral is the standout name among 11 in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

So impressive in maintaining her unbeaten record in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her seasonal return, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly will be facing older horses for the first time.

She has been ridden by Frankie Dettori in all but one of her five career starts, but with the jockey and the Gosden team currently on a “sabbatical” from their partnership, riding plans are unclear.

One big name missing from the confirmations was Dermot Weld’s Homeless Songs, who has not been seen since her impressive display in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Other three-year-olds still in contention include 1000 Guineas runner up Prosperous Voyage, Sandrine and Aidan O’Brien’s Concert Hall, Toy and Tenebrism.

Leading the older horses is Andrew Balding’s Alcohol Free, who has been tried over a variety of trips.

She ran in the Juddmonte International over 10 furlongs last summer, yet last time out ran in the Platinum Jubilee over six furlongs. She did, though, win the Sussex Stakes last season.

Lights On is another possible for Cheveley Park, Heredia could turn out again quickly for Richard Hannon while Ed Walker will be hoping for better fortune for Primo Bacio than 12 months ago, when she suffered a troubled passage.

There is one possible from France, Christopher Head’s Sibila Spain who was withdrawn at the start before the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Ascot.

