Search

02 Jul 2022

Not bad for a Spaniard in the rain – Carlos Sainz celebrates maiden pole

Not bad for a Spaniard in the rain – Carlos Sainz celebrates maiden pole

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 7:55 PM

Carlos Sainz put his Ferrari on pole position for the British Grand Prix and declared “not bad for a Spaniard in the rain”.

Sainz, 27, will occupy the front of the grid on Sunday after he beat Max Verstappen to top spot by 0.072 seconds in the challenging conditions at Silverstone. Sainz’s team-mate Charles Leclerc, who trails Verstappen by 49 points, qualified third.

“Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz to the 120,000-strong crowd. “Spaniards usually struggle with the rain, but you guys are used to it.

“I put together a lap, just to get on the board, and I did not think it was something special. But they told me it was pole position and that came as a bit of a surprise.”

Sainz’s second season with Ferrari has been something of a struggle, but his pole here comes a fortnight after he finished a close second to Verstappen in Canada.

His hope now will be to covert his maiden pole, only the second for a Spaniard in F1 – the other being Fernando Alonso – into a maiden win. Can Sainz do it?

“I think so,” said Sainz. “The pace has been there all weekend. If I base myself on practice pace on Friday, then we should be in a good position to try and hold on to it.

“I’m sure Max and Charles will put a lot of pressure on, but I will try my best.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media