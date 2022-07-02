Search

03 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day six: Swiatek and Gauff knocked out before Kyrgios thriller

Wimbledon day six: Swiatek and Gauff knocked out before Kyrgios thriller

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jul 2022 11:36 PM

Wimbledon contenders Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff suffered surprise defeats on day six of the Championships, which ended with an explosive Court One clash between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The British challenge took a hit on Saturday with Liam Broady and Katie Boulter going down in straight sets to leave only two home hopefuls in the men’s and women’s singles.

Rafael Nadal eased through and will be joined in the fourth round by Kyrgios following an entertaining four-setter with rival Tsitsipas.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Any chips with that beef?

There was late night drama aplenty between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas, who admitted to deliberately hitting the ball in the direction of his opponent on a number of occasions and then called his opponent a “bully” after the match.

Aussie bad boy Kyrgios lived up to his reputation with regular arguments with the line judges and he also called on his rival to be disqualified for hitting a loose ball into the crowd at the end of the second set.

It was also tense on Centre Court with Nadal’s opponent Lorenzo Sonego becoming agitated and speaking with the umpire regularly. At the conclusion of their third-round tie, the Spaniard made his feelings known.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media