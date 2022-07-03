Search

03 Jul 2022

Nottingham Forest bring in French defender Giulian Biancone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 2:01 PM

Nottingham Forest have made French defender Giulian Biancone their third signing following promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old arrives at the City Ground from Ligue 1 side Troyes on a three-year deal to join on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi as new recruits for Forest boss Steve Cooper.

Biancone, who has represented France Under-19s, told nottinghamforest.co.uk: “I am very happy to arrive at a club like Nottingham Forest after a good experience with my former club Troyes.

“I know it’s a big club, very known across Europe and I’m very excited to be joining the club, with its great fanbase and history.

“Having spoken to the head coach, it’s clear that there are exciting times ahead and I’m looking (forward) to joining up with my new team-mates and getting started in the Premier League.”

Head coach Cooper added: “Giulian is a very talented defender who has attracted a lot of interest from clubs across Europe. He’s proven himself at the highest level in France and Belgium over recent years, and he recognises what we want to build at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

“He’s a versatile defender who is a very strong addition at centre-back or on the right and we’re delighted to welcome him to Nottingham Forest.”

