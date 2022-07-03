Marcus Rashford feels ‘buzz’ at Manchester United after recharging his batteries

Marcus Rashford feels refreshed following his summer break and believes there is already a “buzz” under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

United finished with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era last season, with Rashford often singled out for criticism as he scored just five times, his worst return in a single campaign.

His loss of form led to him losing his place in England squads but after admitting he needed to “switch off” a couple of months ago, he is now energised and believes the rest of his colleagues are as well.

"I've always understood how big this club is. We have lots of supporters that travel across the world to see us play." ❤️ More from @MarcusRashford 👇#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2022

“We have got that feeling of excitement and that buzz around the training ground again and so it is definitely positive going into pre-season,” Rashford said on manutd.com.

“I feel like I probably needed that time to switch off a little bit and me having that time enabled me to refocus a lot earlier than I expected to be honest.

“I feel ready and focused so when that first game does come it’s good to know you have done almost six weeks of training beforehand. It will definitely be a positive.”