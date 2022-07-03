Search

03 Jul 2022

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo overturns in first-lap crash at British Grand Prix

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 4:59 PM

The British Grand Prix was red-flagged on the first lap after Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo was launched upside down.

Chinese rookie Zhou was removed from his car and taken away on a stretcher.

Mercedes’ George Russell and Williams’ Alex Albon were also caught up in the alarming accident at Silverstone.

Russell was quickly out of his car after the incident.

A spokesperson for Formula One’s governing body said: “The FIA advises that following the start of the race, emergency crews were immediately in attendance and the drivers of car 23 (Albon) and car 24 (Zhou) have been taken to the medical centre.

“Both drivers were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.”

Meanwhile, pictures also emerged on social media of protestors storming the Northamptonshire circuit on the opening lap.

The FIA added: “We also confirm that after the red flag, several people attempted to enter the track. These people were immediately removed and the matter is now being dealt with by the local authorities.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media