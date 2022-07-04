Wimbledon day eight: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios highlight not-so-manic Monday

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.

Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.

But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the start of the second week.

Order of Play

MONDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST) Nakashima vs KyrgiosBadosa vs HalepVan De Zandschulp vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Match of the Day

Second up on Centre Court sees 2019 winner Simona Halep take on world number four Paula Badosa, who has only made the quarter-finals of a grand slam once before.

The only meeting between the pair took place at the Madrid Open in April where Halep eased to a straight-sets victory. It should be a different story this time with Badosa feeling a lot more comfortable on grass now, but you can never bet against 30-year-old Halep on the lawn.

Fourth of July celebrations in SW19

Americans Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe saw their Wimbledon campaigns finish on Sunday – while Venus Williams’ shock return in the mixed doubles also ended on day seven of the Championships – but the other United States players still involved in singles at SW19 get the chance to play on their Independence Day.

Brandon Nakashima faces Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court first up while Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova will both hope to provide fireworks on Court One.

