04 Jul 2022

Wales defender Chris Gunter joins AFC Wimbledon to boost World Cup hopes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 5:52 PM

Wales defender Chris Gunter has signed a one-year contract at AFC Wimbledon that should secure his place at the World Cup later this year.

Gunter, Wales’ most capped men’s team player with 109 appearances, left Charlton at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old, who has also played for Cardiff, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Reading, said last month that he needed to find a club quickly to make Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar.

Gunter has been reunited with his former Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson and he told the Dons website: “It’s always good when you finish talking to a club and get signed.

“I can’t wait to get started. Once the manager called me it made sense for me to come here.

“I’m excited about it and everything works for me to be here.

“I’m really thankful that he called, I know what the aim is for us this season and hopefully we can achieve it.”

Jackson, who was appointed manager in May following the Dons’ relegation to Sky Bet League Two, said: “I’m delighted to have brought in someone of Chris’ calibre.

“His character is really important as well. We’ve brought in an experienced international who will be a big help on and off the football pitch with the way that he conducts himself and trains every day.

“He’s a versatile player that can play in a number of positions across the backline. It all happened pretty quickly after we had initial contact.

“I worked with him last season and we have always had a good relationship. It was something that he was keen on as soon as we got in contact.”

