Spencer eager to test juveniles at Newmarket

Richard Spencer is looking forward to running his improving two-year-olds Waiting All Night and Ivory Madonna during Newmarket’s July Festival this week.

Both of the youngsters outran their odds at Royal Ascot last month with Waiting All Night relishing the step up six furlongs when keeping on strongly for fifth in the opening day Coventry Stakes, while similar applies to Ivory Madonna, who was good value for her bronze medal in the Albany Stakes.

Waiting All Night will now appear at Group Two level once again when he lines up in Thursday’s July Stakes, although Spencer is keen to see Ivory Madonna secure a first win and suggests she is more likely to appear in the fillies’ maiden on the opening day card than the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes later in the week.

Spencer said: “They are both in good form and both are intended for Newmarket this week. I would imagine Ivory Madonna will run in the maiden on Thursday and Waiting All Night will go for the July Stakes.

Calmly done by Ryan Moore on MEDITATE to win the Albany Stakes 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ho2B44WrD8 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 17, 2022

“Ivory Madonna holds entries on Thursday and Friday, but we are keen to run in the maiden. If we can get her head in front this week, then it will lead to bigger and better things in the future. She’s an exciting filly and hopefully can run well.

“They have been ticked over since Ascot and are fit and well. They haven’t done any galloping as they don’t need to do any galloping as they are fit and ready to go.

“It has simply been a case of ticking them over and freshening them up ahead of their scheduled runs this week. They seem in good form and hopefully they can run well at another big meeting.”