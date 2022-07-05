Search

05 Jul 2022

Pep Guardiola finalises Man City backroom team with Rodolfo Borrell as assistant

05 Jul 2022 12:02 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has finalised his backroom team for next season, with Rodolfo Borrell becoming assistant boss and Enzo Maresca rejoining the club.

The changes, announced by the Premier League champions on Tuesday, were prompted by the departure of Guardiola’s previous number two, Juanma Lillo, last month.

Borrell, who has previously worked at Barcelona and Liverpool, has been at City since 2014 and on the first-team coaching staff since Guardiola’s arrival in 2016.

Maresca, formerly head coach of the club’s elite development squad, joins Guardiola’s team a year after leaving City for what proved a short spell as Parma manager.

“Manchester City are delighted to announce that Enzo Maresca has returned to the club as part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff,” a statement read.

“Rodolfo Borrell, who has been at City since 2014, will step up to the role of assistant coach in place of the recently-departed Juanma Lillo.”

