St Johnstone sign experienced forward Jamie Murphy on one-year deal

Former Rangers and Motherwell forward Jamie Murphy is “itching” to get started after signing for St Johnstone.

The former Sheffield United and Brighton player has signed a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Callum Davidson has taken the experienced frontman to Perth after he left Hibernian at the end of last season following a loan spell with Mansfield.

The wide player, who has scored more than 100 goals in his career, said on the Saints website: “The manager has been in touch for a few weeks now, I’ve been doing my own running since the end of last season hoping this opportunity would come about.

“My agent and myself have been itching at the bit to get the deal over the line and we’re very happy to have the contract signed.

“I come in with a lot of experience so hopefully that will help add to the squad.

“I’ve played a lot of football and scored a few goals along the way so hopefully I can keep adding to that during my time here in Perth.”