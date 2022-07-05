Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic, who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner.

In the women’s side of the draw, Ons Jabeur made it 10 wins in a row on grass this summer and will face “barbeque buddy” and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria after both won thrilling encounters on Tuesday in SW19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of day nine.

Have you ever seen a match point like this? 😯 Kalin Ivanovski with an audacious tweener serve to seal the win in the boys' singles draw#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/oOiTgAwXdE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

History made. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur becomes the 1st Arab or North African player to ever reach the semifinals of a major. The World No.2 comes back to beats Marie Bouzkova 36 61 61 to make the #Wimbledon semifinals. pic.twitter.com/Vyro4HxqyB — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 5, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ditched the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Norrie’s marathon battle with Goffin.

After they witnessed Djokovic’s five-setter with Sinner, Kate still had plenty of appetite for more tennis and sat next to Tim Henman midway through the second quarter-final tie on Court One.

With Norrie two sets to one down, William joined his wife and former SW19 semi-finalist Henman to cheer on the British number one to a decider and they proved a lucky charm as the home favourite went on to achieve a milestone win.