Manchester United accept Fulham offer for Andreas Pereira

Fulham have had an offer accepted by Manchester United for midfielder Andreas Pereira, the PA news agency understands.
The 26-year-old progressed through the Old Trafford youth system after joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2011.
Pereira has made 75 first-team appearances for United, who have loaned him out to Granada, Valencia, Lazio and Flamengo down the years.
The Brazil international recently returned from a spell at the latter and could now be making a permanent exit to Fulham.
PA understands that the promoted club have seen their offer of an initial £8million and a further £2m in potential add-ons accepted by United.
The deal would include a 20 per cent sell-on clause but an agreement has yet to be signed.
