06 Jul 2022

Inspiral heads select Falmouth line-up

Inspiral heads select Falmouth line-up

06 Jul 2022 11:39 AM

Inspiral heads a select field of five for Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly enjoyed an exceptional juvenile campaign and she picked up where she left off on her belated return at Royal Ascot, registering an impressive victory in the Coronation Stakes.

She will once again be ridden by Frankie Dettori as she bids for another Group One success.

Sandrine (seventh) and Prosperous Voyage (10th) renew Ascot rivalries, with Primo Bacio and French raider Sibila Spain completing the line up.

Dettori will renew his partnership with Lezoo, one of six to tackle the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Ralph Beckett’s charge was a welcome Listed winner for Dettori at Newmarket just under two weeks ago and the pair go for Group Two gold this time.

Albany Stakes runner-up Mawj looks a key player for Saeed bin Suroor, with Michael Bell’s Maylandsea another Royal Ascot runner to line up, having finished second in the Queen Mary Stakes.

David Loughnane runs both Queen Olly and Carmela with Rod Millman’s Tagline the other contender.

