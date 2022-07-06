Huddersfield sign Connor Mahoney on a two-year deal

Huddersfield have signed midfielder Connor Mahoney following his departure from Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall.
The 25-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Terriers after his contract with Millwall expired.
Huddersfield’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club’s official website: “He’s got very natural talent and his ability with both feet allows him to play through the middle or on either flank.
“That gives us important competition alongside the likes of Sorba Thomas, Duane Holmes and Josh Koroma among others.”
Mahoney, who progressed through Accrington’s academy, has had spells at Blackburn and Bournemouth, who sold him to Millwall for £1million in 2019 after loan stints at Barnsley and Birmingham.
The report was initiated by the council earlier this year after concerns were raised over the purchase of the houses at An Crannla in Buncrana in 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.