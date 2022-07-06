Search

06 Jul 2022

Derby bolster squad with arrival of international trio

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 4:56 PM

Derby have strengthened their squad with the signings of international trio Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane, 31, has arrived on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Aston Villa, while international colleague McGoldrick, 34, has signed on for one year after being released by Sheffield United.

Defender Chester, 33, has won 35 Wales caps and heads to Pride Park on a one-year deal after leaving Stoke.

The arrival of the experienced three takes Derby’s transfer activity to six signings since their takeover by Clowes Developments was completed last week.

Hourihane told Derby’s website: “I feel like it’s an exciting time for the club. I was looking for something that would excite me, something that I could be a big part of.

“Fortunately for me I’ve played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League, so I analysed this summer being a free agent about what I want next, what do I want to achieve and be a part of, and Derby ticked all the boxes.”

Local News

