Keir Starmer in royal box at Wimbledon amid chaos in Westminster as PM quits

Sir Keir Starmer is in the royal box at Wimbledon amid tumultuous scenes back in Westminster after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

The Labour leader arrived at the SW19 grounds after midday on Thursday to watch matches on Centre Court.

He was seen kissing his wife Victoria ahead of the ladies semi-final match between Tunisian player Ons Jabeur and Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

Just minutes earlier, Sir Keir had warned the Tories that Mr Johnson should not be allowed to linger in Downing Street after resigning as party leader, and threatened to use a Commons motion to attempt to oust him if the Prime Minister refused to hand over the reins to a caretaker premier.

Mr Johnson intends to carry on as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is elected, something which could take months.

Sir Keir said: “He needs to go completely. None of this nonsense about clinging on for a few months.”

Tory grandee Lord William Hague, who last month said Mr Johnson staying on after the confidence vote would be “like trying to drive along the M1 with two flat tyres”, joined the royal box with his wife Ffion.

Also in the royal box at Wimbledon on Thursday is Judy Murray, mother of former Wimbledon champion Sir Andy Murray.