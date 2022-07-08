Dylan Levitt hopes Dundee United move will lead to World Cup spot with Wales

Wales international Dylan Levitt has targeted a World Cup place after moving from Manchester United to Dundee United.

The 21-year-old helped United finish fourth in the cinch Premiership last term on a season-long loan and has now moved on a permanent basis, signing a two-year deal.

It is understood the initial fee is close to £300,000 but it could rise, and United have a 25 per cent sell-on clause.

The midfielder has 12 Wales caps and hopes to carry on the form he showed towards the end of last season, when he hit four goals in United’s final eight games to help fire them into the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Levitt then played in Wales’ UEFA Nations League defeats against Poland and Holland after they qualified for the World Cup and he is determined to make the plane to Qatar in November.

“There’s been talks for quite a while now and I am delighted to get it over the line,” Levitt told DUTV.

“There were talks towards the end of last season about coming back but nothing really clear, and as the summer went on it got a bit more serious.

“I am delighted, especially getting into Europe as well. That was a massive bonus coming back.

“I just want to play games. I am at the age where I need to play games, especially leading up the World Cup. And whilst playing games you get a lot more confident and I want to showcase what I can do.

“I think there is more to this team as well and obviously the fans are a massive part. The staff and players are easy to get along with.”

Levitt, who hit six goals in 29 appearances last season, added: “I had a little injury last season but when I came back I started to kick on and I hit the ground running towards the end of last season and I just want to carry that on.

“I want to start fit, start strong, hopefully keep injury-free and get minutes and hopefully, when the World Cup comes along, get selected for that.”

Tannadice sporting director Tony Asghar added: “To secure Dylan on a permanent contract is a substantial coup for Dundee United and our fans will quite rightly be excited by (the) news.

“It has been a long process but throughout it Dylan, his representatives and Manchester United have all been extremely professional.

“Patience was always going to be required and I was always confident of Dylan becoming a Dundee United player.

“When he came here on loan last season he fitted right in straight away and embraced the culture of this club. Now we want to see him take his game to the next level and this is a great place for him to do so.”

Levitt quickly followed former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher in signing for United and Asghar promised more new arrivals as Jack Ross prepares for his first season in charge.

“Our fans have been patient but this, and other deals the gaffer and I am working on, will help us achieve our targets for this season,” he said.