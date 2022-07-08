Search

08 Jul 2022

Tom Lawrence ‘excited to get started’ after leaving Derby to join Rangers

Tom Lawrence is “excited to get started” at Rangers after making the move north from Derby.

The 28-year-old forward spent the last five seasons in the Sky Bet Championship with the Rams, who are now competing in League One, before opting to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side.

Lawrence, capped 23 times by Wales, told Rangers’ official website: “I am delighted to have joined Rangers and I’m excited to get started.

“The club is known worldwide for its history, successes and fanbase and I look forward to being part of that going forward and getting to play in front of the supporters at Ibrox.”

Born in Wrexham, Lawrence started his career at Manchester United and spent time on loan at Carlisle and Yeovil.

He moved on to Leicester in 2014, taking in further loans to Rotherham, Blackburn, Cardiff and Ipswich before signing for Derby in 2017.

Van Bronckhorst is pleased to have made him Rangers’ third acquisition of the summer, with the transfer subject to international clearance.

The Dutchman said: “I am really pleased we have been able to secure the signing of Tom and he will further add to our attacking options.

“He has gained valuable experience over a number of years with Derby and I look forward to working with him this season.”

Sporting director Ross Wilson added: “I would like to welcome Tom to Rangers, it is great to have him joining the squad this summer.

“He is another strong addition to the group ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.”

Derby tweeted: “After five years with us, @TomLawrence99 has departed. Best of luck for the future, Tom.”

