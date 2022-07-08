Prosperous Voyage shocks Inspiral in Falmouth Stakes

Inspiral suffered a shock defeat as Prosperous Voyage rallied to grab Group One glory in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.
Unbeaten in five previous starts, including an impressive victory in the Coronation Stakes on her seasonal bow at Royal Ascot, Inspiral was sent off the 1-7 favourite for the John and Thady Gosden team and jockey Frankie Dettori.
However, she was clearly in for a fight as Dettori got to work a couple of furlongs out, momentarily looking like getting the better of the pacesetting Prosperous Voyage but not finding that extra kick to pull clear of Ralph Beckett’s 16-1 winner.
That allowed Prosperous Voyage a second bite of the cherry and jockey Rob Hornby galvanised her back into the lead, eventually coming home an authoritative length and three-quarters to the good.
