Reading sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah on season-long loan

Nottingham Forest’s Tyrese Fornah has joined Sky Bet Championship side Reading on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old central midfielder, a graduate of Brighton’s Academy, spent the second half of last season at League One club Shrewsbury.

Manager Paul Ince told the club’s official website: “Tyrese will add power, presence, vision and energy to our midfield and this is a loan move which I believe will benefit both him in developing his game at Championship level and the club with the ability he can bring to the squad.

“I am looking forward to working with him out on the training pitch.”

Fornah, who has also had loan spells in Portugal with Casa Pia and at Plymouth, made 19 appearances for the Shrews last season after starting the campaign in the first-team picture at Forest under former boss Chris Hughton.

Meanwhile, Ince has revealed experienced defender Andy Yiadom, who has signed a new long-term contract, will captain the Royals this term.

Speaking about the Ghana international’s elevation, Ince said: “As a manager, it’s so important to be able to call on players who you know will give their absolutely all to succeed from the moment they cross the white line to the final whistle, players who play for their team-mates, the fans and the crest.

“Andy is one of those players. He has the total respect of his team-mates and the leadership qualities which will make him a great captain of this great club.”