08 Jul 2022

Former Man City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy named Burnley assistant manager

08 Jul 2022 5:56 PM

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Blackburn, Manchester City and Wales striker Craig Bellamy as assistant manager.

The 42-year-old will work under new Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, his former City team-mate, at Rovers’ east Lancashire rivals.

Bellamy, who also had spells with Liverpool and Newcastle, was previously on Kompany’s backroom staff at Belgian club Anderlecht.

Kompany has also brought in Jelle Ten Rouwelaar as goalkeeping coach, Bram Geers and Floribert Ngalula as first-team coaches and Richard Bredice as analyst and set-piece coach at Turf Moor.

Kompany told the club’s website: “I am delighted Craig, Jelle, Bram, Floribert and Richard have all agreed to join and play an integral role in helping to develop the players and build a successful team at Burnley Football Club.

“I have worked with all five men before and I know the qualities and experience they will bring to the club.

“We already have an excellent group of staff at the club and collectively we are excited to work together as we prepare for the new season.”

Bellamy earned 78 Wales caps in a distinguished playing career that also included spells with Norwich, Coventry, Celtic, West Ham and Cardiff.

He moved into coaching at Cardiff in 2016 before moving to Anderlecht with Kompany three years later.

Kompany was named as Sean Dyche’s long-term replacement last month. Dyche was sacked amid poor form in April but caretaker boss Mike Jackson was unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

