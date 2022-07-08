Search

08 Jul 2022

Germany make statement with big win over Denmark in Euro 2022 opener

Germany make statement with big win over Denmark in Euro 2022 opener

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 11:32 PM

Germany started their bid for a ninth European title in ideal fashion as they stormed to a 4-0 win over Denmark at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Lina Magull, Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp were on target for Germany as they overcame their old foes having been knocked out of Euro 2017 by the same opponents at the quarter-final stage.

Magull pounced on a poor clearance before firing into the back of the net to open the scoring in the 21st minute, but Germany’s second did not arrive until three minutes short of the hour, when Schuller headed home.

Lattwein capitalised on a knock-down to fire in her side’s third 12 minutes from time, before Popp capped off the night with a fourth in the 86th minute.

Kathrine Kuhl added to Denmark’s misery when she was shown a second yellow card just moments from the full-time whistle, as their bid to go one better than their runner-up finish last time around got off to a losing start.

Despite Denmark having the majority of the early possession and chances, it was Germany who hit the bar inside the first 10 minutes, when Felicitas Rauch tried her luck from outside the area only for her strike to rebound off the woodwork.

The bar and post then denied Germany again – twice in quick succession in the 13th minute. Rauch’s shot from distance bounced back off the bar into the path of Schuller, who headed onto the post but was eventually flagged offside.

Germany’s breakthrough eventually came in the 21st minute when Magull charged down Sofie Junge Pedersen’s attempted clearance to run through and fire past Lene Christensen and give her side a deserved lead.

Denmark had a chance of their own in the 29th minute when Signe Bruun struck from outside the area only for Merle Frohms to make a sprawling save to deny the striker.

Christensen saved from Magull’s low drive in the first real opening of the second half, but the midfielder turned provider for Schulle from the resulting corner, with the German number seven heading into the back of the net to double her side’s advantage.

Substitute Lattwein made it 3-0 in the 78th minute when the ball was headed down for her to apply the finish, and Popp added a fourth with a late diving header before Kuhl saw red.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media