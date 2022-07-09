Search

09 Jul 2022

Lewis Hamilton will start sprint race in Austria from ninth

09 Jul 2022 12:59 PM

Lewis Hamilton has avoided a grid penalty for today’s sprint race in Austria – but will drive the spare car following his crash in qualifying.

Hamilton sustained significant damage to the front-right of his Mercedes after he ended up in the barriers at Turn 7 at the Red Bull Ring on Friday evening.

It was feared the seven-time world champion might incur a penalty for taking on a new power unit.

However, Hamilton’s power unit has been salvaged and he will start from ninth on the grid for today’s 24-lap dash to the chequered flag.

Hamilton has switched to a different gearbox , but one that comes out of his permitted allocation.

George Russell also has a new gearbox after he crashed out at the final corner, and remains in his starting slot of fourth.

A Mercedes spokesperson said: “We have swapped Lewis to the spare chassis owing to right-hand side damage from the accident.

“Floors and wings have been repaired and/or swapped and power units have been thoroughly checked and nothing replaced.”

Hamilton’s mechanics were still getting his car ready when final practice started at 12:30pm local time.

