Search

09 Jul 2022

Russian tennis claims a ‘stunning victory’ after Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win

Russian tennis claims a ‘stunning victory’ after Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 8:54 PM

Elena Rybakina’s Wimbledon win has been hailed as a “stunning victory for Russian tennis” by members of the country’s tennis federation.

Moscow-born Rybakina was only able to compete at the Championships as she switched to representing Kazakhstan for financial reasons four years ago.

Wimbledon organisers banned Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine, partly to avoid the propaganda opportunities should British royalty end up presenting a player from one of those two countries with the trophy.

But those fears were realised after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court and was presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The president of the Russian Tennis Federation, Shamil Tarpischev, told Russian news agency TASS: “Our school won Wimbledon – it’s nice, it’s from Moscow.

“It turned out that again our country is in favour in London, tomorrow I will… congratulate her.”

Rybakina, 23, has frequently been asked about her Russian roots over the past fortnight and has repeatedly insisted she is happy representing Kazakhstan.

But coach and RTF member Vladimir Kamelzon told TASS: “A stunning victory for Russian tennis at Wimbledon, contrary to everything that was organised against the Russians.

“Rybakina is a unique girl, fantastic, purely Russian, the education of a Russian school. This is an achievement primarily of Russia.”

Rybakina was asked if she was concerned Russia would politicise her victory.

She answered: “I don’t know. For me, as I said on the previous interviews, I’m playing for Kazakhstan for a very, very long time. I represent (the country) in the biggest tournaments, Olympics, which was a dream come true.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I mean, it’s always some news, but I cannot do anything about this.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media