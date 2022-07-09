Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley.
Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday.
Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter account: “We are disappointed.
“Certainly not the result we wanted, nor the level of performance we wanted.
“The boys were a bit heavy (legged), I take full responsibility on that.
“We have worked them very hard and ultimately we want to have them ready to go for the season.
“We have to navigate these cup games, they are tricky.
“Arbroath are an organised side, they have got a bit of momentum because they have kept relatively the same squad, but that’s no excuse.
“We expected a better performance and certainly a better result.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.