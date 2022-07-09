Search

09 Jul 2022

Aberdeen lead tributes after former player Davie Robb dies age 74

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 10:52 PM

Aberdeen have paid tribute to former player Davie Robb following his death at the age of 74.

Robb played at Pittodrie between 1966 and 1977 and scored the winning goal in the 2-1 League Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden Park in 1976.

He was also part of the Dons side who won the Scottish Cup in 1970. Capped five times for Scotland,

Robb subsequently played for Tampa Bay Rowdies, Norwich City, Philadelphia Fury, Vancouver Whitecaps, Tulsa Roughnecks and Dunfermline Athletic.

A statement on the Dons website read: “Aberdeen FC was deeply saddened to learn the news that, one of our former greats, Davie Robb has passed away.

“Davie was the embodiment of the cult hero, a footballer who played the game the way the supporters would if only they were allowed off the terraces and onto the park.

“Robb gave everything to the game, left nothing on the pitch, but was an entertainer too, whether he had the ball at his feet, or an opponent by the scruff of the neck.

“When Davie was in the team, the game was guaranteed to be fun, the game that we fell in love with as kids.

“Twice a cup winner, every time Davie went onto the pitch, he left an indelible impression. At time up, he had always made a contribution to the game, one way or another.

“With 345 appearances and 98 goals, Davie is in the top 20 AFC appearances and goals charts.

“A larger than life character, with the talent to back it up, Davie Robb will forever be an Aberdeen legend.”

