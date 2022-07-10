Burke favouring juvenile options for Queen Mary victor Dramatised

Queen Mary winner Dramatised has been all but ruled out of the Nunthorpe by Karl Burke, with the Prix Morny or the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes her most likely options.

The Showcasing filly maintained her unbeaten record in fine style at Royal Ascot and is among the favourites for the all-aged five-furlong Nunthorpe.

However, thinking long-term, Burke does not feel asking her to tackle her elders at this stage of her career would be the right thing to do.

“Dramatised will either go for the Prix Morny or the Lowther next,” said Burke.

Seriously impressive filly! Dramatised sparkles in the Queen Mary for @karl_burke and gives Danny Tudhope his third #RoyalAscot winner of the week! pic.twitter.com/QU0w7gFX1E — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 15, 2022

“We’ll just see what colts look like turning up in the French race, but we’ll keep her in the Lowther and see where we go.

“She is in the Nunthorpe, but I’m not sure that would be the right thing to do to her at that stage of her career.

“Obviously the Morny is a very prestigious race. It’s a colts race rather than a race for fillies, but Deauville’s 1200 metres would be right up her street and if she can beat the colts, then it adds to her prestige.

“It will be one or the other, the races are close together so she couldn’t do both. We’ll see what looks like turning up in the Morny.

“She is a Group Two winner already and if the Lowther wasn’t at York we probably wouldn’t be looking at it, but Steve (Parkin, owner) would love to win it, so that’s not a bad second choice.”

Burke had a second juvenile winner at the Royal meting in Holloway Boy, who made his debut in the Chesham and ran out a smart-looking 40-1 winner.

“Holloway Boy will definitely go for the Vintage at Goodwood,” said Burke.

“He’s come out of the race very well. He’s very relaxed at home, he was very relaxed at Ascot and he was very professional. He hasn’t done much since Ascot, he had an easy 10 days.”