Real World back in full training after missing Eclipse date

Real World has returned to training following a small setback that ruled him out of the Coral-Eclipse.

Saeed bin Suroor’s five-year-old was set to switch back to 10 furlongs in the Sandown Group One following a pair of fine efforts to finish second to Baaeed in both the Lockinge Stakes and the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

However, with Frankie Dettori lined up to take the ride, Real World had to miss the race at the 11th hour having coughed and scoped badly, with Bin Suroor choosing to exercise caution as his stable star has many potential big dates on the calendar ahead of him.

Top horse! Real World wins the Group 2 Zabeel Mile at Meydan for Danny Tudhope, Saeed bin Suroor and @godolphin! pic.twitter.com/VoGWHCZmwr — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 28, 2022

Real World is now back on the gallops and the Godolphin trainer is considering his options for the six-time winner, with the plan of returning to a mile and a quarter, a distance over which he is already a Listed winner, still on the agenda.

“We have given him an easy week, but he is back in full training and as soon as we see he has recovered, we will find a race for him,” said Bin Suroor

“He is in the Juddmonte and Germany and there is also a race for him in Canada – we will keep our options open, as soon as we see he is back, we will pick out a race for him.

“I think a mile and a quarter will be better for him. The way he trains in the morning suggests that would be good for him. Over a mile he tries hard and he’s done well at a mile, but a mile and a quarter could be better and he won a Listed race over that distance at Newbury last season. A stiff mile is also fine for him.”