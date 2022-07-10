Search

10 Jul 2022

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir says Iceland have more to offer after Belgium draw

Berglind Thorvaldsdottir is determined that Iceland will “come back stronger” in their next match after being held to a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the opening game of Group D at Euro 2022.

The forward missed a penalty for Iceland in the first half but put them in front five minutes after the break in an entertaining match at the City Academy Stadium.

Belgium then equalised from the spot in the 65th minute when Justine Vanhaevermaet sent goalkeeper Sandra Sigurdardottir the wrong way to share the spoils.

Iceland are up against Italy on Thursday in their second group game and Thorvaldsdottir believes her side will move forward.

She told uefa.com: “It was a really good feeling [to score] and celebrating with the fans from Iceland was amazing.

“We came for the win, but a draw is not the end of the world. I’m sure we will come back stronger in the next game.”

Despite a strong start from Iceland, Belgium worked their way back into the match and captain Tessa Wullaert admitted that the game was up for grabs.

“The game started as we expected; it was really physical and we had to deal with it,” she said.

“We adapted in the second half and created some chances, but it was a 50-50 game, which could have gone either way. One point is ok today.”

Vanhaevermaet rescued a point for Belgium with her spot-kick but believes there is work to be done for ahead of the Red Flames’ next game against France on Thursday.

“It’s a double-edged feeling to end up with a draw, but I think the game could have gone both ways,” she added.

“We had a really good game plan, but our passing wasn’t as solid as it might have been.”

