Search

11 Jul 2022

Brentford agree club-record £16m deal for Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter

Brentford agree club-record £16m deal for Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Brentford are expected to break their transfer record after agreeing an initial £16million fee to sign Hull midfielder Keane Lewis-Potter.

The highly-rated England Under-21 international is travelling to London for a medical and to discuss personal terms with the Bees, the PA news agency understands.

The fee could rise up to £20million with add-ons after the Bees look to have beaten interest from several other Premier League clubs.

Lewis-Potter played for Hull in a friendly against Fenerbahce in Marbella on Sunday night but has left the Tigers’ training camp to finalise his Premier League move.

There are not expected to be any issues with the personal terms and the Bees will be hoping the 21-year-old can fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s expected departure.

Brentford were hoping to convince the Denmark international, 30, to stay in west London, but he has agreed a deal in principle with Manchester United.

Hull, who are preparing for their forthcoming Championship campaign, have already begun looking to strengthen their squad in light of Lewis-Potter’s expected exit.

They have agreed a fee with Antalyaspor for 23-year-old Dogukan Sinik.

The Turkey international winger is travelling to the Tigers’ training camp to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media