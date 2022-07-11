Search

11 Jul 2022

Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Nottingham Forest sign Neco Williams on four-year deal from Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:44 AM

Nottingham Forest have signed Liverpool defender Neco Williams on a four-year deal.

The right-back, who is a Wales international, has joined for a fee in the region of £17million and becomes Forest’s sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

Williams made 33 appearances for the Reds having come through the youth system at Anfield, including three in last season’s Champions League.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, helping them win promotion to the Premier League, where he will now return as Forest are back in the big time after 23 years away.

“I’m really excited to join Nottingham Forest and to help this great club move forwards in the Premier League,” said Williams.

“Forest are a club with incredible history and the City Ground is a very special venue that I can’t wait to experience in full voice in the coming weeks.

“Having spoken to the head coach, there’s a huge amount of ambition being shown at the club and I can’t wait to join up with my new team-mates and get ready for the challenge ahead.”

Boss Steve Cooper added: “Despite being only 21, Neco has established himself in the Wales starting XI.

“He’s played in the Premier League, the Champions League and in World Cup qualifiers in the last 12 months and he is a very talented right-back.

“We believe that he’s got an incredibly high ceiling and that he can play a huge role for us at Nottingham Forest in our return to the Premier League. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Williams was part of Forest’s training on Monday and should make his debut in a friendly against Burton on Tuesday.

He posted an emotional farewell to Liverpool on his social media, saying: “15 years at this special club, thank you for everything @LFC. It’s been an honour to play for this club and to play under Jurgen Klopp. But I’ve now decided to take up a new challenge.

“I wish all the team and the staff the best of luck for the future and will always continue to support the club. Thank you and never forget YNWA!!!”

He joins Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards in signing for Forest ahead of their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media