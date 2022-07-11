Search

11 Jul 2022

Fahey retains full faith in Power despite July Cup disappointment

Fahey retains full faith in Power despite July Cup disappointment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 2:03 PM

Richard Fahey retains faith in Perfect Power despite the Commonwealth Cup winner failing to make an impact in the July Cup.

The three-year-old was taking on his elders for the first time at Newmarket yet never threatened to get involved, finishing seventh behind Alcohol Free.

He is now having a short break before possibly heading for the Prix Maurice de Gheest in France.

“Perfect Power came out of the Darley July Cup all right,” Fahey told www.sportinglife.com.

“He recovered very quickly – but in the race itself he never got firing at all. There’s a turbo engine there and he never got to engage it at Newmarket.

“The good news is he’s fine – there are no issues at all. He recovered so quickly it was like he’d not had a race. He just didn’t bounce and race. He’s a horse who likes to sit off the pace and pick them up when the leaders get tired, but they kept going on Saturday and he never got competitive.

“Christophe Soumillon was very keen afterwards to go to the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, he feels it will be the ideal race for him.

“We’ll take a look at that and see how he is when he’s back cantering. He’ll have a short break and there are plenty of races for him at the back-end of the season.

“We’ve lost no faith in the horse after Newmarket. He’ll be back.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media