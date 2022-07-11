Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Nnamdi Ofoborh future unclear amid absence

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed that the health of Nnamdi Ofoborh remains paramount as he conceded the player’s future remains unclear.

The 22-year-old midfielder signed a four-year deal with the Ibrox club in the summer of 2021 and joined up with Steven Gerrard’s squad.

However, tests flagged up an issue with Ofoborh’s heart and he remains on the sidelines.

Gerrard’s successor, Van Bronkchorst, revealed the former Bournemouth player appears at the Rangers Training Centre “once in a while and he is still one of the boys”.

However, he is unable able to put a timeframe on the player’s possible return to action.

The Dutchman told a number of media outlets: “I haven’t welcomed him on the pitch and neither did Steven.

“He’s a player of course who had some problems – still has problems – and it’s a situation we have to be very careful about to make sure we make the right decisions for his health.

“That process is still going. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but for me the most important thing is health.

“If you see him he’s very good with the boys and very energetic and happy.

“I feel really bad for him that he cannot be on the pitch, but the most important thing is his health.”