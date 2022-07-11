Search

11 Jul 2022

Former West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty joins Liverpool with ‘lot to prove’

Former West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty joins Liverpool with ‘lot to prove’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 5:31 PM

Gilly Flaherty believes she “still has a lot to prove” after joining Liverpool from West Ham.

The 30-year-old defender spent four years with the Hammers and captained the team before leaving at the end of last season.

Flaherty will link up with manager Matt Beard again, having previously worked with him at West Ham, and the centre-back is excited to get started with the Reds, who earned promotion back into the Women’s Super League last season.

She told the club website: “It feels great. When I left West Ham I was unsure of where I was going and then it only took one chat with Beardy and Russ [Fraser] to know how exciting it is to be here and the vision of this club as well.

“I’m so grateful I’ve been given the chance to join the family.

“I’ve been playing in the WSL for over 10 years now and there may have been people who maybe thought it was time for me to call it a day, so I’ve got a lot to prove, not just to other people, but to myself as well. It’s a big move for me.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media