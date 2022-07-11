England score eight in hammering of Norway to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

England secured their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 in stunning fashion as they hammered Norway 8-0 at the Amex Stadium to record the biggest win in the competition’s history.
The tournament hosts scored six times in a rampant first-half display, with Georgia Stanway’s 12th-minute penalty and a finish from Lauren Hemp three minutes later being followed by a brace apiece from Ellen White and Beth Mead.
That equalled the most amount of goals scored by one team in a Euros match, and England went on to set a new record for the most emphatic victory at a finals, surpassing their 6-0 win over Scotland in 2017, following an effort from substitute Alessia Russo and Mead completing her hat-trick.
With the remarkable win seeing them seal top spot in Group A, the Lionesses will be returning to Brighton a week on Wednesday to play the runners-up in Group B – which features Germany and Spain – in the last eight.
The demolition job was watched by a crowd of 28,847, from which cries of “football’s coming home” rang out at various stages as England’s unbeaten run under boss Sarina Wiegman extended to a 16th match with a 14th victory.
Their group fixtures conclude with Friday’s meeting at St Mary’s with now-eliminated Northern Ireland, who had lost 2-0 to Austria earlier on Monday.
