Rangers sign 17-year-old Connor Young from Hibernian

Rangers have signed Hibernian youngster Connor Young on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Glasgow club have announced.
The 17-year-old will link up with David McCallum’s B team ahead of their Lowland League campaign and will travel with the squad to Prague this week for the Pilsen tournament.
Head of Academy Craig Mulholland told the cub’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Connor to Rangers.
“He is a player that David Stevenson and our recruitment team have tracked for some time along with our technical staff, who have seen him have some excellent performances against our own group.
“We believe that Connor has attributes that can be developed further working under David, Brian and their multi-disciplinary staff team.
“We look forward to seeing Connor link up with the likes of Robbie Ure, who has been with the first team in Portugal and is a player who has been in the academy since he was eight years old, and Zak Lovelace, an England international who joined us from Millwall.”
